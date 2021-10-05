KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A KCMO man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for illegally possessing firearms after he rammed two law enforcement vehicles and crashed into a daycare center fence.
Brandon Walton, 39, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole after he plead guilty in June to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
In September of 2018, authorities identified Walton in a parking lot near Troost and attempted to pin in his vehicle, as they knew he had an active warrant for violating conditions of his supervised release.
According to court documents, while attempting to make the arrest, Walton accelerated and rammed into the front end of a Deputy U.S. Marshal's vehicle and escaped. He then hit another Deputy U.S. Marshal's vehicle that was attempted to block Walton's vehicle. That's when Walton's car spun to a stop and was caught in the fence of a daycare center.
Walton had a Sig Sauer .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun in his pants pocket. In his car, officers located two more firearms, both semiautomatic weapons with extended magazines. Marijuana, cocaine, and several pills were also found in the car. A female passenger also had a revolver in her purse.
At the time of arrest, Walton was on supervised release in two separate federal cases and received a sentence of 24 months' imprisonment for each of those cases. They will run concurrently. However, the 24 months' imprisonment runs consecutive to the 10 year sentence received Tuesday.
Walton will serve a total of 12 years.
