JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, a Jackson County judge sentenced Joshua Sims to 18 years in prison for beating his 6-month-old baby and causing significant injuries.
Joshua A. Sims, 27, was sentenced to 18 years on for first-degree domestic assault causing serious injury. He was sentenced to 15 years for abuse or neglect of a child.
Sims had previously pleaded guilty.
According to court records, police were alerted by Children's Mercy Hospital that there was a child with head injuries.
Kansas City police detectives learned from family members that the child had been showing symptoms of trauma, including swelling, limping and vomiting.
When the baby arrived at Children's Mercy, it underwent surgery immediately.
Numerous physical injuries were later diagnosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.