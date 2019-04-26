Joshua Sims

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, a Jackson County judge sentenced Joshua Sims to 18 years in prison for beating his 6-month-old baby and causing significant injuries.

Joshua A. Sims, 27, was sentenced to 18 years on for first-degree domestic assault causing serious injury. He was sentenced to 15 years for abuse or neglect of a child.

Sims had previously pleaded guilty.

According to court records, police were alerted by Children's Mercy Hospital that there was a child with head injuries.

Kansas City police detectives learned from family members that the child had been showing symptoms of trauma, including swelling, limping and vomiting.

When the baby arrived at Children's Mercy, it underwent surgery immediately. 

Numerous physical injuries were later diagnosed.

