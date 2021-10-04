KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court Monday for the arson fire at Beyond Thee Four Walls Ministries Church.
Christopher Durant, 39, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison without parole. Durant must also pay over $143,000 in restitution to the church, insurance company and building owner.
According to court documents, Durant set fire to the building that housed the church on August 26, 2020. In April, he he pleaded guilty to arson.
Staff from the church identified Durant after the fire. They say he became angry after he approached them earlier in August and they didn't give him water.
Surveillance footage shows Durant throwing chunks of asphalt at the front windows of the building on the 26th and then lighting an unknown object and placing it in the mail slot. He also lit a piece of paper and put it in the mail slot. Another object was also lit on fire and put inside one of the broken windows.
About two minutes later, Durant walked up to the window and leaned in while holding an object. This was then followed by a large flash consistent with the ignition of a liquid.
The next day, August 27, ATF agents saw Durant walking on Van Brunt Boulevard and arrested him. At the time of arrest, he was in possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.