KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is recovering in a Kansas City hospital after getting shot and having his vehicle stolen from his home by two men while he was meeting a woman he met online, police say.
Police responded at 4:48 a.m. Tuesday to the RV park at 2900 Circle Drive in response to a shots fired call.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He told police he was inside his home with a woman he met online, when suddenly two men came in and shot him.
He said the men then ransacked the place, took some of his property, and left in his vehicle.
The victim is stable at a local hospital. Police have not released a description of the suspects and the vehicle has not yet been recovered.
