KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty Monday to a 2017 murder at a car wash.
According to court records, authorities responded to a business near 9th and Prospect in November of 2017. When they arrived on the scene, they found 51-year-old Roderick Browning-Torrence unresponsive and was suffering from stab wounds.
Police said that surveillance video from an area business showed 41-year-old Sonny R. Scott stabbing Torrence repeatedly and taking items from him.
Officers were able to arrest Scott at an unoccupied building on Truman Road.
Scott pleaded guilty March 25, 2019 to 2nd Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. Court documents said that Scott was sentenced to 30 years on each conviction with sentences to run simultaneously.
