KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is back in the spotlight on Netflix with season four of Queer Eye.

Seven of the eight episodes feature a “hero” from the KC metro area.

Wesley Hamilton’s story is one of turning pain into purpose.

“I truly believe that my episode is going to inspire the world,” he said.

Hamilton is in a wheelchair and he is paralyzed from the waist down, but that’s not what defines him.

He’s the hero of the second episode of Queer Eye’s season four. In it, you’ll see what drives him.

“The power of forgiveness, the power of resilience, the power of acceptance and the power of accountability,” he said.

Hamilton grew up in east Kansas City idolizing the wrong kind of men.

He was shot when he was 24 years old and ended up paralyzed. However, he took his second chance at life and made the most of it for his daughter and himself.

“I worked to get where I am today and that’s all it takes,” he said. “A little of self-care, self-love, and you can get there.”

He said the Fab Five gave him confidence in areas of his life he didn’t realize he needed.

They made his appearance match how he feels inside, cutting his hair for the first time since he was shot. They even completely remodeled his home to make it 100% wheelchair accessible.

“That has gave me so much independence,” Hamilton said.

He hopes the platform Queer Eye is giving him will help him help others.

His nonprofit organization, “Disabled But Not Really” is already changing lives in KC.

“It doesn’t matter if you come through the door with a physical, mental, or emotional disability,” he said. “If it’s limiting you from being the best version of yourself, we can help you.”