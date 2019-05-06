CARROLL COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A semi-truck driver has died Monday morning after striking an embankment in Carroll County.
Matthew Vigere, 43, from Kansas City, was driving his 2007 freightliner tractor/trailer on MO 10 eastbound when he traveled off the right side of the roadway.
Vigere overcorrected, causing the semi to return to the roadway, overturn and skid off the right side of the roadway where it struck the embankment before coming to rest.
Vigere was pronounced dead at the scene by Carroll County Coroner.
