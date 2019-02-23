JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, a jury convicted Donnell Allen, 45, of the May 2017 fatal stabbing of Ali Griffin inside a residence near 49th and Agnes in Kansas City.
Allen will be sentenced on May 10 at 3 p.m.
According to court records, police responding to the scene of the homicide on May 27, 2017 spotted a trail of what appeared to be blood leading to apartment 2S. There, they found the victim on the kitchen floor. Emergency responders pronounced the victim deceased.
A witness told police that the defendant, whom he later identified, had stabbed the victim in the leg. Another witness stated that Allen, who was seen cleaning a knife at the kitchen sink, told her he stabbed the victim several times.
Allen lived in the same apartment complex. He later surrendered to police officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.