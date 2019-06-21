JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday.
Johnathan D. Pendleton, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.
The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Monroe Avenue in KC.
When police arrived, they found Caprice Hardy on the sidewalk. He had been shot several times.
A witness saw a gold GMC in the area and heard and saw gunshots coming from the vehicle as Hardy fell to the ground. A second witness saw a similar color vehicle right after hearing multiple shots.
Shell casings were found at the scene.
Then, police found a gold Chevy Tahoe in the driveway of a residence in the 4300 block of Askew Ave. A woman told police her son, Pendleton, had driven the vehicle that day.
Surveillance video from the area of the shooting showed a gold SUV similar to the Tahoe driving north on Monroe at 41st.
An additional witness told police that Pendleton was driving a gold Tahoe the day of the shooting
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000 cash.
