JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 29-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with seriously injuring an elderly man while he was a resident at a home care facility where he worked, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced on Thursday.
Joshuah K. Reedus, 29, faces three counts of first-degree assault involving a special victim, second-degree assault, and third-degree elder abuse.
According to court records, the KU Medical Center told the police on May 2 about the victim’s injuries. He had suffered injuries to his spine and his face, as well as burns on the lower extremities of his body.
The victim was an elderly man at a residential care facility in Kansas City and detectives determined that the suspect had been the person attending to the victim when the injuries happened.
Other caregivers at the facility reported the victim's injuries to the home's managers.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000 cash.
