JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 31-year-old Kansas City man who police say shot at three victims, killing one and wounding another Thursday, has now been charged.
Michael D. Wilson has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $750,000.
According to court documents filed Friday, witnesses told police that the defendant shot at three victims in the middle of the day Thursday.
An off-duty police officer, who was working as security at a construction site, responded and shot Wilson in the leg.
A witness told police that the off-duty officer repeatedly yelled at Wilson to drop the gun.
One victim, Elijah J. Muhammad, died at the scene after Wilson shot him.
Officers went to the area of the shooting at 14th and Bellefontaine a little after 2 p.m. due to the shots being fired and the off-duty officer needing assistance.
A responding officer then talked to the off-duty officer at the scene, who was putting handcuffs on Wilson in the middle of 14th Street.
