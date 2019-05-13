KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --A Kansas City man has been charged in the May 2014 fatal shooting of Alfadil Sabil, who was found by responding police officers inside an apartment in the Northeast area of Kansas City after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
30-year-old Kyle D. Whitley faces Murder 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges.
According to court records, police officers responded late on May 4, 2014 to the 100 block of White Avenue in Kansas City. Reports of gun fire had been made.
Officers found the victim inside an apartment, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died later of his injuries.
A witness told police that the victim and the suspect were arguing outside in front of the building earlier in the evening. Witnesses described a suspect and the vehicle he left in.
Surveillance video from the area of the crime showed the victim in a physical confrontation with the suspect, who gets into a vehicle like the one he's later seen in after the shooting.
The owner of the vehicle told police he gave the defendant a ride to the crime scene, where the suspect exited the vehicle. After they heard a shot the suspect returned.
When the owner asked what happened, the suspect threatened them. A witness identified the defendant as the person inside the apartment building, from surveillance video of the night of the fatal shooting, as the defendant.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $300,000 cash for Whitley.
