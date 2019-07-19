JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the murder of Brooklyn Lindsey, a 32-year-old transgender woman.
Marcus Lewis, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder, felony armed criminal action, and felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to court records, officers were called to the 600 block of Spruce on June 25 of this year after someone saw a body.
The victim, Lindsey, appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Five 9 mm shell casings were collected from around her body. DNA testing of the shell casings revealed an investigative lead to Lewis.
Lewis was arrested after he was stopped for an investigation into separate charges of aggravated domestic violence assault and armed business robbery.
When confronted with the DNA evidence from the shell casing, Lewis admitted to shooting Lindsey.
Lewis said that, on the morning of the shooting, he saw the victim walking on Independence Avenue. He said she approached him while he was in his car.
He then said he got out of his car and attempted to walk away. Soon after that, a physical altercation occurred between Lewis and Lindsey.
Lewis said he and the victim fell to the ground fighting and, as he was escaping Lindsey’s grasp, he pulled out his gun and shot her. He said he then fled the scene.
Lewis described the gun a 9 mm with a black grip and silver slide, all while acknowledging he was a felon who is not allowed to possess a firearm.
Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.
