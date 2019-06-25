KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 20-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with the serious beating of another man who had stepped off a downtown bus near 12th and Grand, police said.
Dorian T. Miller faces 1st degree assault and stealing.
According to court records, the victim had not long before stepped off an ATA bus near 12th and Grand when suspects assaulted him. They then ran south toward Truman Road.
The victim told police his mobile phone was missing after the assault. A witness saw the two suspects run toward the victim after he observed the victim get off the bus.
Officers observed the suspects board a bus at 16th and Grand. Both the defendant and a juvenile were taken into custody.
A cell phone matching the one taken from the victim was found in the defendant's pocket.
The victim's injuries, according to Truman Medical Center staff, included a broken facial bone, jawbone, shoulder and nose and a brain bleed.
Prosecutors requested a $75,000 bond.
