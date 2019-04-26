OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - The Kansas City Football ProCamp has cut ties with Tyreek Hill, a day after the troubled Chiefs receiver was revealed on an audio recording having a conversation with his fiancee about their son's injuries.
The June 1 and 2 camp had been billed as the Tyreek Hill Youth Football ProCamp at Shawnee Mission South High School in Overland Park.
The visuals for that camp, showing Hill handing off a football to a child, have been removed and replaced with a generic picture of children sitting in lines on a football field.
A notice on the camp's web page states, "ProCamps is in the process of securing a host athlete. Stay tuned for more information."
The camp is for boys and girls in Grades 1 through 8 and costs $149 per child.
