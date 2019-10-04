LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- You might see a lot of Number 15 and Number 87 jerseys on this Red Friday, but some fans prefer to wear less popular numbers.
Meet Devin Rudicel. He's my brother and a collector of obscure Chiefs jerseys. And he's on a mission to collect the jerseys of all the Chiefs' starting quarterbacks from over the decades.
"So the very first jersey I found in the collection was a Ricky Stanzi jersey from Youngstown, OH, at a Goodwill. And I thought, this has to be the only Ricky Stanzi jersey that was printed."
Thus began Devin's quest to collect as many Chiefs jerseys as a he could, from quarterbacks and Hall of Famers, to jerseys that are downright weird.
"I did custom make my favorite jersey," Devin said as he pulled out a red Chiefs jersey emblazoned with 'Denver Sucks'.
I borrowed from my brother's collection jersey number 85 to quiz our anchor Gina Bullard on who it might be. And she was up for the challenge.
"O.K., we have a guess. Mark...Bogerterrrr, or something...?"
Nailed it! That'd be early 2000s Chiefs receiver Marc Boerigter.
In total, Devin has more than 60 jerseys. My brother even has a Len Dawson long-sleeved wool jersey with a Super Bowl patch.
Whether he's showing them off or lending them out, Devin loves his Chiefs jerseys and is going to continue to add to his impressive collection.
