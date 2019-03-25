KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A near disaster at sea. The video that poured in over the weekend from passenger cell phones was terrifying. What made it even scarier for one Kansas City couple was that they knew their dear friends were on that ship.
"They told us where they were going and that they were leaving the next day after we saw them. They were excited about seeing the northern lights," said Judy Keimig, who is a neighbor to the couple that were on the ship.
Jerry and Judy Keimig have lived next-door to Larry and Donna Sams for more than 25 years.
"Oh we were concerned, very concerned about them," said Judy.
Their hearts dropped when videos of the struggling Viking Sky ship surfaced. Its passengers dodging furniture, ceiling panels and freezing water the ship could not hold back.
The Keimig's finally got a hold of a relative of the Sams who confirmed not only were their friends on-board, but they were two of some 400 people who were rescued from the ship on a helicopter.
"When we first heard from her she didn't know anything, just that they were on the ship and what had happened, and it was later on in the day that we finally heard from them and said that they were safe," said Judy.
Several people were hurt during the ordeal though the Sams are believed to have escaped unharmed.
No doubt a terrifying trip for the couple who are still waiting to get their belongings back and get home to Kansas City.
Their neighbors said they'll be waiting to welcome them.
"Got them a couple bottles of bourbon and left it for them on the kitchen table. They might need it when they get home," said Jerry.
There is still no word Monday on when the Sams will finally get to fly back to the states.
