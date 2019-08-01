JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City couple has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on July 14 outside a McDonald’s in Independence.
Matthew A. Woodward, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Erica J. Williams, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records, Brian K. Jones Woodruff died after being shot with a 9mm handgun while he was in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on 40 Highway in Independence.
A witness who was leaving Walmart told police that there was a man in an older van who was shooting was shooting at a group of men.
Through surveillance video and witness statements, detectives determined that Woodward was responsible for Woodruff’s death.
A witness said she had told Woodward and Williams about how she was concerned that one of the victims was threatening her. The two then told the witness that they planned to rob the man.
Williams drove the vehicle and Woodward jumped out of it once they identified the man.
Woodward fired the gun and hit two men. Woodruff, who was standing nearby, was killed.
The vehicle Williams and Woodward were in then sped off.
Later, Williams filed a police report that said her vehicle had been stolen.
Shell casings from the scene matched a gun that was recovered by the KCPD, which Williams had bought in March.
Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond for Woodward and a $200,000 bond for Williams.
