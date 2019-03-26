KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Larry and Donna Sams have a story they'll never forget of being rescued by helicopter after their cruise ship was tossed around in a violent storm off Norway.
Larry and Donna Sams had been looking forward to their cruise for more than a year, they wanted to see the Northern Lights.
What they didn’t sign up for was seeing the stormy seas while hanging from a helicopter.
“It could've been a major disaster, versus just a disaster,” Larry said.
Larry and Donna Sams had been on board the Viking Sky cruise ship for about a week when the weather took a terrible turn.
“Apparently the ship had lost all power at one point, so it just died in the water,” Larry said.
The crew and some 1,300 passengers were suddenly stranded at sea when all the engines died.
“The boat started doing some rolls and I'd say from the horizontal it was probably about a 20 to 30° roll and we were on the fourth floor in our suite and it started rocking and rolling,” Larry said.
The Sams said many wondered if the ship would capsize. That’s when the emergency alarms sounded.
“When the alarm went off, we knew it wasn't a test, we knew it was real,” Donna said.
“Most people were just trying to be calm, listen for instructions and follow instructions. I only saw one person I thought was really having a panic attack,” Larry explained.
Larry and Donna watched in horror as people dodged ceiling tiles and furniture sliding across the deck as the ship tilted back and forth.
It wasn’t long after video was taken from passenger’s that air evacuations were ordered. The Sams were harnessed together and hoisted by helicopter off the ship at 3:30 in the morning.
“We were the third and fourth person on, so we sat up there in the helicopter in these winds just rocking and rolling and trying to hover,” Larry said.
The Sams arrived back in Kansas City late Monday night to family and neighbors who worried and stocked their kitchen for a strong drink.
“Just one of those experiences. It's one hell of a cocktail story,” Larry said.
They said previous plans to sail again anytime soon are on hold.
“We may be rethinking that. Yeah probably pass on that for a year or two,” Larry said.
The Sams wanted to stress how impressed they were with Viking after the evacuation. They said the chairman, along with the American and British consulates, met them in Norway and put them up in a hotel, got them a hot meal, and even made sure a mall opened and each person had several hundred dollars to shop with since they were evacuated without their suitcases.
They said they did eventually get all their belongings back and Tuesday night they are just feeling very grateful.
