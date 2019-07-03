KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Some bus drivers want the three-and-a-half-page policy changed. They said disciplining drivers for defending themselves is not the answer.
After a brutal attack on a bus driver with a baseball bat, the victim’s coworkers stood by her side as the suspect faced a judge in court.
“What they are trying to tell us to do is just sit there and take whatever goes down,” Jonothan Walker, President Amalgamated Transit Union 1287, said.
Sixteen days after the bat attack, the KCATA approved a new Mandatory Closure of Operator Safety Barrier Door policy that requires bus drivers to stay behind a barrier.
The policy states that, “Any operator who leaves the enclosed barrier area during a passenger dispute will be subject to termination.”
“Hey, look you can't even protect yourself. That is very disturbing to us,” Walker said.
Walker said staying behind the barrier would not be an issue if the safety shields were fully enclosed, but the shields have openings that passengers have reached around to spit and throw liquids at drivers.
“We are going to put up a half partition and now we are going to require you that you are subject to lose your way or life or lose your life sitting behind a shield and can't come out,” Walker said.
On June 18, KCTV5 News asked for statistics for assaults against KCATA drivers. We asked again on June 19 and again Tuesday. Wednesday, we received these stats.
According to the KCATA, last year they had 12 physical assaults against drivers and 942 disruptions, meaning a driver stopped the bus to call for help. That includes medical emergencies.
So far this year, the KCATA says three drivers were physically assaulted and they’ve had 420 disruptions.
They also said that there are 22 currently banned passengers
KCTV5 News asked for an on-camera interview to allow the KCATA to respond to Walker’s concerns about the new policy. They declined and sent a written statement that said in part, “The protective barriers are just one piece of RideKC’s safety package.”
“The protective barriers are just one piece of RideKC’s safety package. We now have dedicated KCPD officers who quickly respond to operator calls for assistance. The buses are all equipped with surveillance cameras, and all of our operators have completed TSA de-escalation training, so they can diffuse a confrontation before it escalates. Although one incident is too many, disruptions and assaults account for less than 1% of our 15 million rides annually. RideKC continues to be committed to the safety and security of our employees and customers.”
KCTV5 News showed the statement to Walker.
“I can sum it up in about three words. Politics as usual. That is all I have to say,” Walker said.
Walker said the union will continue to oppose the new policy and fight to get fully enclosed barriers. The new policy will take effect July 8.
