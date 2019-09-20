PLEASANT VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- It's Red Friday, and local vendors from across the city are celebrating accordingly. That includes Meshuggah Bagels, which is bringing back a popular bagel for the Chiefs' for home game of the season.
The special bagels are twisted in red and gold, and KCTV5 reporter Abby Dodge got an up-close look at them from Meshuggah's kitchen early Friday morning just as they were being put into the oven.
Meshuggah's owner Pete Linde said the last time their four shops---in Kansas City, Liberty, Power & Light, and Overland Park---rolled out the Chiefs-themed bagels for the playoffs, they sold out by 10 a.m. This time they're making some more---specifically, 540 bagels for their three Missouri-side locations. Their Overland Park location is also offering the special bagels on this Red Friday, he said.
Linde went into detail on how the bagels are specially made. Watch the video for that, and for a behind-the-scenes look at the baking of this Chiefs Kingdom favorite.
