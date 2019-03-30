KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- LaTrice Murray’s son, Darreon Murrary, was murdered ten years ago just days before his 18th birthday.

“His life mattered,” Murray mourned.

He was a high school honor student and aspiring architect.

Since her son’s death, Murray has turned her grief into action to fight crime and support other mothers who have lost a child due to gun violence. Murray said the disturbing trend of young lives cut short is unsettling.

“It’s heartbreaking, just to see no one valued their life,” Murray said.

In the last 24 hours, four Kansas City area teenagers have been shot and another murdered.

Olathe police said a high school senior at Olathe East was shot and killed Friday in a quiet cul-de-sac around 5 p.m.

In Lawrence, two teens were shot Friday at the Holcom Park Recreation Center.

Another scene was outside a McDonald's Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri where a 15-year-old was shot in the leg.

Then, on Saturday evening, police responded to East 81st and Garfield after a 14-year-old was shot in the arm.

Murray keeps her son’s legacy alive by sharing his story and hopes other mothers don’t have to face her reality.

“Because he (son) was killed at 17. So, I don’t know what my son could have been,” Murray said.

Derreon Murray’s case is still unsolved. If you have any information about his case or any of the other crimes in this story. Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474 -TIPS. You can remain anonymous.