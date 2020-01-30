KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If the Chiefs win the big game on Sunday, expect massive crowds all packed into one section of the city for a huge postgame celebration.
Ahead of the game, Kansas City officials gave KCTV5 News an idea of what it takes to plan a victory parade. It takes a lot of work, coordination, and organization between several different entities.
If the Chiefs win, there could be a parade somewhere downtown. That would mean the area would be packed with people.
Last year’s Super Bowl parade was in Boston to celebrate the Patriots 6th win. City officials there estimate close to 1.5 million people were there for the festivities. No major incidents or injuries were reported.
The last victory celebration here in KC was in 2015 when the Royals won the World Series. That parade had close to 800,000 people there.
When the Chiefs win, the party could be even bigger than the last time.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he has spoken Boston’s mayor to get some advice on how to coordinate a Super Bowl championship celebration. He did not get into the specifics, but did say officials will use what they learned in 2015 paired with tips from Boston to create a safe secure celebration.
“We need to make sure we finalize all our details to make sure people are safe, to make sure people can get downtown,” he said. “It takes coordination from a lot of different departments. Not just the KCPD, but KCATA, Homeland Security, the team itself, the NFL, the city of KC and we're going to make sure we're ready for all that.”
We checked in with the CBS affiliate in San Francisco and they said the city has been tight lipped about planning, but they have confirmed the parade would be held in San Francisco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.