KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/CNN) -- Lawmakers are raising more questions and concerns about how the FAA approved the design for Boeing 737 MAX jets, which could create more last-minute cancellations and even higher prices for holiday flights.
Boeing CEO Dennis Mullenburg faced two intense days of questioning from legislators on Capitol Hill last week stemming from safety issues associated with 737 MAX aircraft.
The company has received widespread criticism after two fatal 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people and have been tied to a faulty safety system on the plane. The jet has been grounded since March, costing airlines billions of dollars.
United Airlines and American Airlines have announced they won't bring the aircraft back into use until at least mid-December or January. Officials had first thought the planes would be safe to fly in early November.
Lawmakers questioned FAA officials this week as to how the 737 MAX's got approved in the first place, despite warnings from their own technical experts.
Southwest Airlines, one of the largest carriers at KCI in Kansas City, announced months ago they wouldn't fly the jets until next year. But Southwest is the only airline that hasn't added planes to the fleet to make up the difference.
Experts warn that if consumers haven't yet booked their Thanksgiving or Christmas flights yet, they can expect more sell-outs and price hikes.
(Some information from CNN was used in this report.)
