KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 16-year-old faces multiple felony counts in connection with a January 2019 shooting that took the life of Fernando Perez and wounded two others, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced.
Angel G. Perea faces second degree murder, first degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and five counts of armed criminal action.
According to court documents, Facebook records showed that the defendant communicated with another suspect to plan a robbery in the area of Ashland Square Park at 22nd and Cypress.
On January 26, police were working a shooting and found three victims inside a vehicle. One victim, Perez, died as a result of his wounds.
Witnesses told police that the defendant negotiated the purchase of a gun from the victim with the intent of robbing him once they met for the transaction.
Witnesses also told police that the defendant and his accomplice shot and killed one victim and wounded two others.
Perea was certified on Monday to face criminal charges as an adult.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000 cash.
