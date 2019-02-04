CLAY COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Nebraska man that was last seen in Clay Center, Kansas.
Rick Kubes is a 66-year-old man that was last seen wearing a dark long sleeve shirt with a dark green windbreaker and blue jeans also wearing a red and white ball cap. His physical appearance is described as 5’10” tall and 175 pounds wearing glasses and a large mustache.
Kubes was last seen between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Clay Center before he left to return home to Auburn, Nebraska.
Kubes family says he travels from Clay Center north on K-15 to Highway 36 then proceeds eastbound on 77, then travels north to Beatrice, Nebraska where he continues east on 136 to Auburn. His family states that Kubes doesn’t travel outside his normal route.
Kubes drives a silver 2010 Ford Super Ranger pickup with an “N” on the back window. The front of the pickup has a black guard. In the back of the pickup, there is a cooler and red two-wheel appliance cart. The license plate is from Nebraska with “KUMFISH.”
Police say that when Kubes left Clay Center, he was in pain and headed to the hospital in Auburn.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Law Enforcement Center of Clay Center Kansas at 785-632-5601 opt #5.
