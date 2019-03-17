BROWN COUNTY, KS. (KCTV) --- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Gianna Hazelton, 11, was last seen Saturday evening between 7 - 9 p.m. in the area of 1640 Euclid Avenue in Horton, KS.
She is believed to be accompanied by a non-custodial parent, Casey Hazelton.
She is described as 4 1/2-foot tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
If you see her, please call 911 or the Horton Police Department at 785-486-2694.
