ATCHISON, KS (KCTV) –- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
The Atchison Police Department contacted the KBI on Wednesday to request assistance investigating an officer involved shooting. KBI agents and the crime scene response team responded to conduct the investigation.
Preliminary information indicates that an officer from the Atchison Police Department was dispatched to a theft of services call at a residence at North Fourth Street and L Street in Atchison.
When the officer arrived on scene about 10:20 a.m., a man on the property approached the officer while carrying a rifle. The officer gave verbal commands to drop the gun, and the suspect complied by putting down the rifle.
Then, the verbal conflict with the resident escalated, and the officer deployed a Taser toward the man. The man produced a handgun he had in his possession, and fired at the officer. The officer was not hit by gunfire, and returned fire at the man. He was struck during the exchange.
The suspect was taken into custody, and paramedics were called. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The subject was later identified as Bryan C. Boldridge, 44, of Atchison.
The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Atchison County Attorney for review.
This investigation is ongoing.
