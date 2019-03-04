KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Kansas City, Kansas, police chief's use of a county-owned lake house.
The investigation centers on whether Chief Terry Ziegler "double dipped" when he took paid time off work while also charging the county government for work he did on the lake house.
Zeigler has a rental agreement for a two-bedroom, 1930’s style house owned by taxpayers near Wyandotte County Lake.
The Unified Government allowed Ziegler to pay little rent on the house on Wyandotte Lake Park if he made repairs on the property. In exchange for making those repairs, he wouldn’t have to pay for rent or utilities because he’d get credit for the cost of the repairs.
Officials put the lease in writing after a citizen inquired about it.
Ziegler sent an email to police department employees on Monday confirming the investigation. He will continue working during the investigation.
In December, Mayor David Alvey said he thought the arrangement with Zeigler was in the county's best interests.
Monday night, some commissioners at City Hall say they were caught off guard by the criminal investigation. At least two KCK commissioners say they didn’t know Ziegler is under investigation by the KBI.
“We were fighting this when everybody was saying leave it alone," Janice Witt, a KCK resident, said.
Witt filed a lawsuit and is upset the Unified Government also pays $21-plus per hour to Ziegler for labor.
KCTV5 asked residents if they thought it was fair.
“We have such as huge array of people in destitution they’re living in horrible homes and horrible places. They have no water no help,” Witt voiced.
KBI says they were contracted by the district attorney to investigate.
KCTV5 reached out to the District Attorney Mark Dupree. He said he will not comment until the investigation is complete.
