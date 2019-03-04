KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – KCTV5 has the rental agreement, signed by the County Administrator and Chief Zeigler.
It’s a contract that some call unfair and illegal.
Monday night, some commissioners at City Hall say they were caught off guard by this criminal investigation.
At least two KCK commissioners say they didn’t know Chief Ziegler is under investigation by the KBI.
Despite the chief’s admission in email address to KCKPD earlier Monday.
In the email, obtained by KCTV5 News, Zeigler says, he was notified by KBI officials a week ago that he was the focus of a criminal investigation.
Zeigler also said, “they are investigating whether or not I ‘double dipped’ when I took time off to work on a house at the lake and received credit from the Unified Government for that work.”
Zeigler has a rental agreement for a two-bedroom, 1930’s style house owned by taxpayers near Wyandotte County Lake.
The county’s administrator says the home had fallen into disrepair and Zeigler agreed to make repairs.
In exchange for making those repairs, he wouldn’t have to pay for rent or utilities because he’d get credit for the cost of the repairs.
“We were fighting this when everybody was saying leave it alone," Janice Witt, a KCK resident, said.
Witt filed a lawsuit and is upset the Unified Government also pays $21 plus per hour to Ziegler for labor.
KCTV5 asked residents if they thought it was fair.
“We have such as huge array of people in destitution they’re living in horrible homes and horrible places. They have no water no help,” Witt voiced.
KBI says they were contracted by the District Attorney to investigate.
KCTV5 reached out to the District Attorney Dupree. He will not comment until the investigation is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.