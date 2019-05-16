KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation of the police chief in Kansas City, Kansas, and turned over results to the Wyandotte County District Attorney's office.
A spokeswoman for KBI said that the bureau wrapped up the investigation last week. It's unclear when prosecutors will decide whether to file criminal charges against Terry Zeigler.
The investigation centers on whether Ziegler "double dipped" when he took paid time off work while also charging the county government for work he did on a lake house.
The Unified Government allowed Ziegler to pay little rent on the house on Wyandotte Lake Park if he made repairs on the property. Officials put the lease in writing after a citizen inquired about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.