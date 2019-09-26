DONIPHAN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation made three arrests Wednesday evening in connection with a fight that happened at a weekend party in Doniphan County.
The Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office asked the KBI to help investigate a fight that happened at a party at 159 Monument Rd. on Sunday.
During the party, a 42-year-old man sustained serious head injuries during an altercation with other party attendees.
A family member then took him to a residence in the 1600 block of Jayhawk Dr. in Atchison, which is where police and EMS were called around 4:20 a.m. EMS took the man to a hospital in Atchison and then he was taken to a hospital in KC, where he is still hospitalized in critical condition.
On Wednesday evening, KBI agents served several search warrants and arrest warrants in connection with this case.
At 6 p.m., 44-year-old Scott A. Vandeloo from Atchison was arrested in the 1700 block of Prairie View Rd. in Platte City. He was arrested for aggravated battery and booked into the Platte County Jail.
At about 7 p.m., 22-year-old Brian A. Spillman Jr. from Atchison was arrested for aggravated battery after surrendering at the intersection of Mineral Point Rd. and Monument Rd. in rural Doniphan County.
Then, at around 8:30 p.m., 30-year-old Matthew C. Scherer from Atchison was arrested for aggravated battery when he surrendered at the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office at 219 S. Main St. in Troy.
Both Spillman and Scherer have been booked into the Leavenworth County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.