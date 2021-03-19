KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Missouri-Kansas City will hold their graduation ceremonies at Kauffman Stadium.
The ceremonies, honoring both the 2020 and 2021 classes, will be held May 15 and May 16.
“The last twelve months have been difficult on everyone, including the education community," Royals Chairman/CEO John Sherman said in a statement. "Students, teachers and administrators throughout our country have worked tirelessly during these uncertain times, so providing this opportunity for UMKC graduates to be celebrated in-person, with their families, is an honor for our organization.”
No graduation ceremony was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though Kansas City lit its buildings blue and gold to honor the graduates.
“During the pandemic, we celebrated the milestone of graduating from our university with all of the pomp and circumstance we could safely create,” said UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal. “We are happy that now we can return to an in-person event that is more like the traditional ceremony we’ve come to expect – and at the home of our beloved Kansas City Royals. We are grateful that the organization could accommodate our 2020 and 2021 graduates.”
