KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Saturday that they'll hold Covid-19 testing events throughout Kansas City, including Kauffman Stadium.
A testing site will be held on Kauffman Stadium's parking lot beginning on January 10th. Pre-registration with appointments is required, according to the state.
The testing events at The K will be held from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Jan. 10, Jan. 11, Jan. 12, Jan. 17, Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.
Below are additional testing sites in Kansas City:
January 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Kauffman Stadium Parking Lot
1 Royal Way
Kansas City, MO
Pre-registration with appointments are required
Appointments for January 10-12 available now, for 17-19 check later in the week
Every Monday - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Heavy Construction Laborers, Parking Lot
Local #663
7820 Prospect
Kansas City, MO 64132
Every Thursday - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Heavy Construction Laborers, Parking Lot
Local #663
7820 Prospect
Kansas City, MO 64132
Every Friday - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Heavy Construction Laborers, Parking Lot
Local #663
7820 Prospect
Kansas City, MO 64132
Every Saturday - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Teamsters Local #955, Parking Lot
4501 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64130
