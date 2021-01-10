KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will be welcoming an old teammate back to Arrowhead Stadium next weekend.
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night to set up a showdown between them and the defending Super Bowl champions.
The Chiefs will welcome the Browns to Arrowhead in a game that will be played next Sunday at 2:05 p.m.
A notable storyline: Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt will return as a Cleveland Brown.
Hunt visited the end zone twice against the Steelers.
