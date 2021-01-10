Browns Steelers Football

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrates after scoring on an eight-yard run during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

 Don Wright

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will be welcoming an old teammate back to Arrowhead Stadium next weekend. 

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night to set up a showdown between them and the defending Super Bowl champions. 

The Chiefs will welcome the Browns to Arrowhead in a game that will be played next Sunday at 2:05 p.m. 

A notable storyline: Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt will return as a Cleveland Brown. 

Hunt visited the end zone twice against the Steelers. 

