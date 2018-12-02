FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Kareem Hunt, who was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night, made an appearance on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown this morning.
It is his first interview since he was released and it lasted about 10 minutes. ESPN said the interview was done at the request of Kareem Hunt.
On the show, he said, "I'm extremely embarrassed about that video."
"I'm not that type of person," Hunt told ESPN's Lisa Salters. "I was raised by my mom and grandmother. I know right from wrong."
"I'm a person who wants to make everyone happy," he said.
With regard to what happened in Cleveland, he said: "It was just a long night. It doesn't matter what happened. I was in the wrong. I could have taken responsibility to make the right decision."
"It was definitely some things said and did I did not like," he stated. "It's not an excuse. That person in that video did not deserve that. I did not mean to hurt anyone or anything like that."
"It's tough," he added. "It's real tough. I felt like I let a lot of people down."
"I apologize to everyone in the Chiefs organization," he said. "My family."
"Just disagreement," he said, returning to the incident in Cleveland. "Honestly I wanted her to leave. It's no excuse for me to act that way or even put myself in that position."
"You can't really explain it," he said with regard to the part of the video where he appears to kick a woman. "I'm embarrassed for myself and my family."
He also said the Chiefs were right about what they said. "There's no hard feelings about the Chiefs," he said. He noted the Chiefs have told him that they all care about him.
Hunt also noted that this was the first time he had seen the video. He stated that he learned about the video from the report by TMZ, which came out on Friday.
He said he realized what he did when he watched the video. "To see that is really tough," he said. "I wish I would have handled it differently."
"That's not me," he reiterated. "I was raised better than that. I'm not the type of person who would put my hands on a woman [or] girl."
"I was definitely upset," he said. "I felt like I let the Chiefs down. I let my family down. I let those players down. They were like my brothers."
"I just regret not getting it all out there," he said. "I regret my decision I made that night. It was a big, big mistake."
"I regret the entire thing," Hunt reiterated. "I'm going to take the time to better myself and learn from this and get some help if needed. I'm going to take this really serious."
"I'm doing everything I can to become a better man," he added.
He said he has not reached out to the woman in the video. He also said he would apologize to her if he could talk to her. ESPN stated that they have reached out to try and contact the woman in the video.
Additionally, Hunt confirmed that the NFL did not request an interview with him in the investigation.
Hunt said that he will be getting anger management treatment and that he really doesn't know if another team will sign him. "If I get another shot, the team won't regret it," he said. "I will do whatever I can to help them."
"I'm very embarrassed and ashamed of myself," he said. "I just want to do whatever it takes. I want to earn people's trust back and show them I'm a really good guy."
"I made a bad choice and I won't let this bring me down," he said. "I think I deserve [a second chance] because if you really know me, I'm so respectful to everyone. I made a bad decision."
Later on Sunday, the NFL released a new statement:
"NFL STATEMENT ON THE INVESTIGATION OF KAREEM HUNT
The NFL’s investigation began immediately following the incident in February. Consistent with standard investigatory practices, the NFL continues to pursue a complete understanding of the facts. The NFL’s ongoing investigation will include further attempts to speak to the complainants involved in the incident. It will include a review of the new information that was made public on Friday – which was not available to the NFL previously – as well as further conversations with all parties involved in the incident."
On Friday, video appeared online of Hunt allegedly shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel back in February.
Then, on Friday night just after the NFL put Hunt on the Commissioner Exempt list, the Chiefs released the following statement:
“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt. At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”
