KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Yet another incident has surfaced involving former Chief Kareem Hunt allegedly attacking someone.
KCTV5 confirms, this time, it happened at a Kansas City nightclub.
It was at Mosiac, by KC Live and up on the second floor.
It’s a chic club, and the police reports describes a melee in there in January at about 2 a.m.
The victim contacted police three days later saying his dad convinced him to do so even though he initially didn’t want to.
The man who punched him first, he said, was George Atkinson, whom he described as a Chiefs player. Atkinson is listed as an off season or practice squad member in the 2017 season.
The victim says he punched back and that’s when a swarm of men attacked him, one of whom was Hunt.
The melee left the victim with a broken rib and a broken nose.
KCTV5 called and texted the cell phone listed on this police report for the victim, but have not received a response yet.
