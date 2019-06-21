JUNCTION CITY, KS (AP) — A 24-year-old Kansas woman has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for having child pornography on her phone.
Kayla Michelle Simpson, of Junction City, was sentenced Thursday for possessing child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release that law enforcement officers seized Simpson's phone in September 2016.
Prosecutors say the phone contained images of Simpson having sex with a juvenile female.
The Wichita Eagle reports Simpson was previously convicted of a child sex crime in Geary County. State prison records show she was convicted in 2015 of indecent solicitation of a child. She was in prison after an April 2017 probation violation then was paroled in February 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.