TOPEKA, KS. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said the state does not intend to stop paying expanded federal unemployment benefits that began in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Companies, business groups and Republican leaders are pressuring Kelly to end the benefits, which include $300 weekly payments.
They argue the extra money is stopping people from seeking work, at a time when many businesses can't find enough employees.
But Kelly said Thursday the state has focused on improving child care programs and other programs that would help people return to the workforce.
The federal program is scheduled to end Sept. 6.
