Kansas Governor Laura Kelly speaks to media on April 21, 2021

In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at the Statehouse in Topeka. Kan.

 (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, KS. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said the state does not intend to stop paying expanded federal unemployment benefits that began in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies, business groups and Republican leaders are pressuring Kelly to end the benefits, which include $300 weekly payments.

They argue the extra money is stopping people from seeking work, at a time when many businesses can't find enough employees.

But Kelly said Thursday the state has focused on improving child care programs and other programs that would help people return to the workforce.

The federal program is scheduled to end Sept. 6.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.