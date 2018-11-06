JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Every registered voter in Johnson County should have received a voter registration card in the mail.
The card should detail here what races you are voting in and your voting location.
Tuesday 195 locations across the county will open at 7 a.m.
One of the most controversial races in Kansas is the race for Governor.
Three of the candidates are Republican and current Secretary of State Kris Kobach, State Senator Democrat Laura Kelly and Independent Businessman Greg Orman.
Polls show it’s close between Kobach and Kelly with Orman trailing.
“I think it’s clear that they know me. They know how I operate,” says Kelly. “They know how I legislate and they trust me.”
“Now my two liberal opponents will offer you more status quo thinking and more big government but I will promise change for you,” Kobach said.
Another big race is between incumbent Republican Kevin Yoder and Democrat Sherice Davids for District 3.
Experts say this win could prove challenging for Yoder and whether he could have a huge impact on which party controls the national capitol.
The other race is for District 2, between Democrat Paul Davis and Republican Steve Watkins.
This seat was vacated by Lynn Jenkins, and both candidates have their share of controversy.
Watkins faces questions he made about his qualifications and background. He told voters he built a company from scratch when he did not.
Davis says he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when there was a drug raid at a strip club he was in back in the 90’s.
Voting in Johnson county will begin at 7.
