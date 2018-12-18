SMITH CENTER, KS (AP) - Authorities say investigators shot and wounded a 15-year-old after he attacked a woman, fled on horseback and then fired on law enforcement in Kansas.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Smith County sheriff's deputies responded to a rural home on Saturday where a 66-year-old woman reported being restrained, beaten and choked. She was taken to a hospital.
The bureau says the teen fled on horseback. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers later found the armed teen and spent a few hours trying to apprehend him. Investigators say the teen fired at troopers, and two of the troopers returned fire, striking the teen.
He was flown to a Nebraska hospital. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says he remained hospitalized Tuesday in serious but stable condition.
No law enforcement officers were hurt.
