KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities have identified a woman's body found along I-35 after possibly struck by a vehicle.
The Kansas Highway Patrol was contacted by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, Friday evening after a body was found on Interstate 35 at approximately Seventh Street.
The initial investigation determined that at 11:53 p.m. a woman had been walking north on I-35. An additional call had found that pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, or vehicles about midnight and was in the roadway on I-35 in Kansas City, KS.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say the victim had no identification, but has been identified. Troopers will announce the woman's name once her family has been notified.
She is believed to be of Hispanic origin with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’2’’ to 5’4’’ tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. She has the following identifying tattoos on her body.
- Right wrist—Michael
- Left Upper Arm—Aaliagah
- Left wrist—Gabriel 4ever
- Left ankle—Alanno
The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for anyone who may have seen the wreck occur to please contact them as soon as possible. Please call Trooper Nick Irwin at 913-782-8100 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
