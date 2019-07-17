LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas will begin the sale of beer and wine at home football games this season, joining a growing number of Big 12 schools to offer alcohol sales at sporting events.
Jayhawks athletic director Jeff Long said Wednesday the decision is merely an expansion of a trial program that Kansas has been using in select areas of venues. Long said it was made in response to fan input, and that alcohol sales will be suspended at the end of the third quarter. The school is also instituting a "no re-entry" policy at Memorial Stadium.
“In consultation with the University, Kansas Athletics has introduced the sale of beer and wine at selected venues on a trial basis to help assess the viability of a broader offering of alcoholic beverages,” KU Athletic Director Jeff Long said. “That program has been very successful, and with the support and collaboration of on-campus entities, we are now prepared to expand it. Fans have told us that one of the best ways to enhance their experience at Kansas Athletics events is for them to have the ability to enjoy beer and wine, and we are pleased to provide this opportunity.”
There are about 50 Division I football programs that now allow alcohol sales on football game days, including Big 12 schools Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Texas and Texas Tech.
KU is the sixth Big 12 school to sell beer and alcohol during football season.
