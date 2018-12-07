LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Standout Kansas running back Pooka Williams has been suspended from the team after his arrest on suspicion of domestic battery.
Williams, whose name is Anthony Ray Williams, was arrested Thursday at the university's public safety office. No further details were immediately available.
New coach Les Miles said the department was taking the allegations "very seriously." He said Williams has been suspended from all team activities pending further investigation.
Here is his full statement:
“We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams and we are taking these allegations very seriously. We have suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation.”
Associate Athletics Director Jim Marchiony said the school would have no additional comment.
Williams was a four-star prospect from Boutte, Louisiana, who became the star of the team during the season. He was the first running back in the school history to have back-to-back 100-yard games to start their career and won several awards for his play.
This story is developing. Refresh page for the latest details.
