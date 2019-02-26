ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Beginning April 1, stronger beer will be allowed in Kansas grocery and convenience stores.
Former Gov. Sam Brownback signed this into law back in 2017. Now, two years later, the time has come and stores are gearing up.
At a QuikTrip in Roeland Park, signs are beginning to pop up promoting to patrons that stronger beer will be sold there soon. Right now in Kansas, they can only sell beer that has 3.2 percent alcohol.
The new law will allow gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores to sell beer with an alcoholic content of 6 percent. This change does not include wine.
In exchange, liquor stores will be able to sell other products such as cigarettes, lottery tickets, mixers and ice. Which is something they can not do at the moment.
Matt Moore, owner of Martin City Brewing Company, says it’s exciting because they’ll be able to place their beer in many more places throughout Kansas.
"There’s not a big market for beer under the 3.2 percent. That was more ... we’re just not at that level. If someone wants a micro beer or a heavily produced beer that they can get, most of our beers are all above that. Yes, we’d be able to, but we’re not interested," Moore said.
Moore say they’ll be able to have their beer in 200 or so locations because of the new law.
Supporters say the law will give customers more options and that the changes are necessary because of a dwindling market for 3.2 percent beer.
Though, those against this change say it’ll push stronger beer into a less-regulated environment.
