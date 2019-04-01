JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Local grocery and convenient stores across Kansas are now allowed to sell stronger beer.
Up until Monday, these stores could only sell beer with an alcohol content of 3.2 percent.
Many QTs only had two coolers full of beer.
But now, when you walk into a QT you may notice 6 or 7.
They’ll now carry up to 150 different beers, including an entire cooler full of craft beers from both local and regional breweries.
This change has been a long time coming for the state.
Former Governor Sam Brownback signed this law back in 2017.
The new law will allow gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores to sell beer with an alcoholic content of 6 percent.
Until Monday, if you want alcohol with the higher alcohol percentage, you have to go to a liquor store.
In exchange, liquor stores will be allowed to carry things like soda, chips and mixers. Something they couldn’t previously do.
Though, owner of Northwood Liquors, Daryls Evers says there are pros and cons to the situation.
“I think in the beginning the consumer is going to try out buying it and probably when they’re getting their groceries they’ll be more apt to pick it up while they’re doing their grocery list,” sad Evers “But for that quick purchase that happens during the week, they’ll still be in here because they can get in here, get their products and get right back out.”
The new liquor laws does not include wine or liquor.
