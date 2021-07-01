MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) --- Kansas State has lifted capacity limits for the upcoming 2021-2022 basketball season.
Bramlage Coliseum will return to full capacity for the basketball season, the school announced on Thursday.
"It will be great to have a full crowd back at Bramlage this season," Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber said. "They always provide a huge home court advantage and will be a big lift to our team."
Season tickets will go on sale later this month.
More on the team's schedule here.
