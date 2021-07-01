Oklahoma St Kansas St Basketball

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. 

 (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) --- Kansas State has lifted capacity limits for the upcoming 2021-2022 basketball season.

Bramlage Coliseum will return to full capacity for the basketball season, the school announced on Thursday.

"It will be great to have a full crowd back at Bramlage this season," Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber said. "They always provide a huge home court advantage and will be a big lift to our team."

Season tickets will go on sale later this month.

