TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner is running for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
LaTurner declared his candidacy Tuesday for the Republican nomination, less than a week after four-term GOP Sen. Pat Roberts announced that he will not run for re-election.
The 31-year-old LaTurner said Kansas needs both a conservative and generational change in the Senate. He issued a "Contract with Kansas" that includes support for congressional term limits and work requirements for welfare recipients.
He is the first candidate to announce, but several other prominent Republicans have said they are considering the race. They include departing Gov. Jeff Colyer, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Rep. Roger Marshall and American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp.
LaTurner has been state treasurer since April 2017 after serving four years in the state Senate.
