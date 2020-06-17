MANHATTAN, KS. (KCTV) --- Kansas State Athletics have confirmed that eight student-athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus.
That's an increase of the two confirmed positive cases released by the university earlier this week.
Overall, 130 student-athletes have been tested.
"Each student-athlete that tests positive is medically managed according to current local, state, national, and CDC guidelines, which begins with self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer," the university said in a statement. "These guidelines would also include quarantine for any individuals known to have been in contact with someone who tested positive."
