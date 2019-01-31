MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas State’s cheer team has earned the right to go to Daytona, FL to compete in the NCA Collegiate Cheer Championships.
The team found out its competitive squad qualified for the competition April 3- 7 in a surprise video.
The 23-member team was brought into Bramlage Coliseum after a practice on Tuesday night and were misled into thinking it was to film some promotional videos. A supposed example was then played on the video board.
At the end, it flashed the words: "Pack your bags, we're headed to Daytona!"
Assistant coach Ian Sullivan ended all confusion by telling them, "We're going to Daytona," which prompted an emotional celebration.
"We're going to Daytona"Congrats to @kstatecheer on qualifying for the NCA Collegiate Cheer Championship in Daytona this April pic.twitter.com/qgRnYIsl04— K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) January 30, 2019
For a long time, the K-State cheer program has been solely about providing game day support. There was no competitive squad.
"The NCA Nationals is the premier (event)…that's like the goal in college cheer,” said senior Caroline Shannon. “It's huge. I think this is a monumental step for the program."
